Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 113.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,122 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 172,835 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $39,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 297,440 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $68,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Dockside LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,124,000. Finally, E6 Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon continues to strengthen its AI and cloud position, with reports saying its custom chips are seeing strong demand in AWS and that its growing AI capabilities could help drive long-term upside. Article Title

Amazon continues to strengthen its AI and cloud position, with reports saying its custom chips are seeing strong demand in AWS and that its growing AI capabilities could help drive long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Amazon expanded its logistics moat by launching less-than-truckload freight service for all U.S. businesses, which could improve its supply-chain offering and deepen its role in e-commerce infrastructure. Article Title

Amazon expanded its logistics moat by launching less-than-truckload freight service for all U.S. businesses, which could improve its supply-chain offering and deepen its role in e-commerce infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also signed a major patent license agreement with InterDigital covering Prime Video and devices, removing legal uncertainty and reinforcing its streaming and devices ecosystem. Article Title

Amazon also signed a major patent license agreement with InterDigital covering Prime Video and devices, removing legal uncertainty and reinforcing its streaming and devices ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remain constructive on Amazon’s long-term fundamentals, pointing to e-commerce efficiency, AWS AI dominance, and potential value in its Anthropic investment, but these are more long-term catalysts than immediate trading drivers. Article Title

Analysts and commentators remain constructive on Amazon’s long-term fundamentals, pointing to e-commerce efficiency, AWS AI dominance, and potential value in its Anthropic investment, but these are more long-term catalysts than immediate trading drivers. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried about Amazon’s heavy AI capital spending and new borrowing, which may pressure margins and free cash flow before the payback shows up. Article Title

Investors are worried about Amazon’s heavy AI capital spending and new borrowing, which may pressure margins and free cash flow before the payback shows up. Negative Sentiment: Broader market pieces note that Amazon has lagged the S&P 500 recently and that its valuation has been hit by concerns over capex and softer near-term sentiment. Article Title

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $238.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.49 and a 200 day moving average of $233.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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