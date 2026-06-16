Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.89 Million in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,771,497 shares of the company's stock worth $10,831,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,121,452 shares of the company's stock worth $3,746,036,000 after acquiring an additional 875,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,171,925 shares of the company's stock worth $2,386,944,000 after acquiring an additional 356,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,683,776 shares of the company's stock worth $1,208,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,832 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $1,202,160,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Shiv Verma sold 3,984 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $393,778.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 59,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,184.68. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Meyer Malka purchased 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,924,427 shares in the company, valued at $316,858,235.98. This represents a 6.80% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 633,484 shares worth $47,542,923. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 5.3%

HOOD opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average is $91.89. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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