Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $2.17 Million in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,017 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 33,708 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Dockside LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $6,594,000. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of XOM opened at $140.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $583.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The company's 50-day moving average price is $151.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. ExxonMobil's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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