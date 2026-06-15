Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,366 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. New Street Research increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,698,459. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $121.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The company has a market capitalization of $477.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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