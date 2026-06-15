Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,366 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. New Street Research increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.64.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems
Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems
In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,698,459. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.
Cisco Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $121.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The company has a market capitalization of $477.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.
Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems
Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Cisco expanded its AI agentic security portfolio, adding Zero Trust Access for agents and new partnerships aimed at meeting rising enterprise demand for AI protection. Cisco Expands AI Agentic Security Portfolio: What's Ahead in 2026?
- Positive Sentiment: The company also unveiled broader AI security and quantum-safe initiatives, including Cloud Control and Live Protect, reinforcing the view that Cisco is well positioned for secure AI infrastructure spending. Cisco AI Security Push And Quantum Plans Test Investor Expectations
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Cisco to $130 from $120 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Morgan Stanley price target note
- Positive Sentiment: Technical commentary says Cisco broke above its 20-day moving average, which traders often view as a short-term bullish signal. Cisco Systems (CSCO) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor and media attention remains elevated, with Cisco among the most searched stocks on Zacks, reflecting continued interest in the name. Investors Heavily Search Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO): Here is What You Need to Know
- Negative Sentiment: EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, a routine insider sale that may modestly pressure sentiment. SEC Form 4 filing
Cisco Systems Company Profile
(Free Report
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Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.
In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.
See Also
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