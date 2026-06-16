Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,618,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,563,008,000 after acquiring an additional 984,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,962,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,664,783,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,872,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,421,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,833 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.72. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25. The stock has a market cap of $350.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.78.

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Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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