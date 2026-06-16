Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,333 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,855,235 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $277,329,000 after buying an additional 45,783 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,076 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,872,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 55,134 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 31,081 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Ab Investor bought 56,782 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,882,116.36. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 58,439,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,024,603,103.84. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman sold 113,611 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $9,706,923.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,965,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,953,765.44. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 138,162 shares of company stock worth $11,932,913 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $91.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.09 and a 1 year high of $101.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Nasdaq's payout ratio is 37.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Nasdaq from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Loop Capital set a $113.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nasdaq, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nasdaq wasn't on the list.

While Nasdaq currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here