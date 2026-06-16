Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 18,045 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,045 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 24,717 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,439,753 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $115,612,000 after acquiring an additional 523,306 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $160,411.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 287,232 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,736.32. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,249 shares of company stock worth $498,795. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.05 and a 1 year high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group's payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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