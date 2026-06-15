Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $2.37 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,855 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,461 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 528 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 23,876 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.99, for a total value of $9,430,781.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,671,164.52. The trade was a 44.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 40,686 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.99, for a total value of $16,070,563.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 49,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,500,261.31. This represents a 45.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,990,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,916,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $395.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $255.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.17 and a 52 week high of $469.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.20.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays cut Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $475.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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