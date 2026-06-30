Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Acquires 11,901 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,555 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in McDonald's were worth $74,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McDonald's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $335.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald's

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $267.60 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $282.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.21. The firm has a market cap of $190.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $264.53 and a one year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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