Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Acquires 135,317 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,351,163 shares of the cable giant's stock after buying an additional 135,317 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Comcast were worth $38,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company's stock.

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Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Comcast's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

More Comcast News

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Comcast to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Comcast from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.32.

Read Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Further Reading

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