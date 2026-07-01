Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,757 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.5% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $290,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,235.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,199.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,048.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,024.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,238.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lilly continues to benefit from enthusiasm around its weight-loss and diabetes franchise, with articles highlighting its dominance in the GLP-1 market and expectations for further long-term growth. Article Title

Lilly continues to benefit from enthusiasm around its weight-loss and diabetes franchise, with articles highlighting its dominance in the GLP-1 market and expectations for further long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: The FDA selected Eli Lilly for its PreCheck pilot program, which could speed reviews of new U.S. manufacturing facilities and support Lilly’s multi-billion-dollar capacity expansion. Article Title

The FDA selected Eli Lilly for its PreCheck pilot program, which could speed reviews of new U.S. manufacturing facilities and support Lilly’s multi-billion-dollar capacity expansion. Positive Sentiment: Investors also reacted to Lilly’s expanding oncology reach in China and the commercialization agreement for Verzenios, which keeps Lilly involved in supply and development while adding local distribution support. Article Title

Investors also reacted to Lilly’s expanding oncology reach in China and the commercialization agreement for Verzenios, which keeps Lilly involved in supply and development while adding local distribution support. Positive Sentiment: Separately, Lilly was highlighted in several bullish commentary pieces after hitting record highs and new 52-week highs, reinforcing momentum in the shares. Article Title

Separately, Lilly was highlighted in several bullish commentary pieces after hitting record highs and new 52-week highs, reinforcing momentum in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Cliff Asness’ AQR Capital Management listed Lilly among its top healthcare holdings, which may support investor confidence but is not a direct operational catalyst. Article Title

Cliff Asness’ AQR Capital Management listed Lilly among its top healthcare holdings, which may support investor confidence but is not a direct operational catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure point is the handoff of mainland China commercialization rights for Verzenios to Innovent Biologics, which investors may view as a reduction in direct control over part of Lilly’s China business and a reason for some near-term selling. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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