Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,496 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Lam Research were worth $90,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 5,206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lam Research Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of LRCX opened at $410.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $414.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $342.49.

Get Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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