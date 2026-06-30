Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys 64,921 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,516 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ owned 0.09% of Zoetis worth $46,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $161.77. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,906,986.24. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $133.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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