Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Grows Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 893,749 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 102,573 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ owned 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $56,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Outfitters Financial LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,558 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE BSX opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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