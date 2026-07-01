Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $20.61 Million Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,603 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Cencora were worth $20,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,617,117 shares of the company's stock worth $7,976,681,000 after acquiring an additional 221,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cencora by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,305,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,142,935,000 after purchasing an additional 115,191 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,700,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,262,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,843,268,000 after purchasing an additional 169,055 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,982,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,682,859,000 after purchasing an additional 304,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, Director Lauren M. Tyler purchased 550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,177,932.57. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on COR. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cencora from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 price objective on Cencora in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $367.75.

Read Our Latest Report on COR

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $283.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.15 and a 200-day moving average of $321.28. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $244.82 and a one year high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The firm had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

About Cencora

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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