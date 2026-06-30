Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $36.77 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,460 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Corning were worth $36,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,138,016. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,273,301.10. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Trading Up 15.7%

GLW opened at $255.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.14 billion, a PE ratio of 122.39, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $258.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Zacks Research cut shares of Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $182.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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