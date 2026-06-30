Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $39.97 Million Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ reduced its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 104,772 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $39,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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