Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $88.70 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,158,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ owned 0.06% of Pfizer worth $88,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

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