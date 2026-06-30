Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,992 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in S&P Global were worth $48,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $2,398,991,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in S&P Global by 858.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 1,760,230 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $919,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,544 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2,256.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,633 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $755,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,249 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,037,912 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,587,910,000 after purchasing an additional 922,433 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,161,498,000 after purchasing an additional 600,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Evercore decreased their target price on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $545.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $408.87 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $420.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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