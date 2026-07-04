Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Invests $2.85 Million in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IONQ. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in IonQ by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 3,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IONQ. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 price target on IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IONQ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IonQ news, insider John W. Raymond sold 3,815 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $209,863.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,408,941.48. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle B. Toledano sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $151,662.57. Following the sale, the director owned 11,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at $613,581.54. This trade represents a 19.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 13,102 shares of company stock worth $701,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

IonQ Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:IONQ opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.50 and a beta of 3.23. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The business had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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