Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Invests $7.05 Million in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,054,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ owned 0.06% of Globe Life at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in Globe Life by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,355 shares of the company's stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL opened at $180.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.63. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $199.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Texas Capital raised Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Globe Life from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $175.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GL

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 8,258 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.24, for a total value of $1,480,163.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,148.04. The trade was a 33.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 7,936 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,242,698.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 50,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,907,168.64. This represents a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 124,187 shares of company stock valued at $19,529,414 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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