Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Lowers Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,996 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 15,658 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $82,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,021.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,000.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $974.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,022.03 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $998.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $929.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $691.30 and a 52 week high of $1,125.00. The stock has a market cap of $301.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.12 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here