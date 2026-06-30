Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Purchases 12,325 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,887 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 0.6% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $107,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir announced a strategic partnership with Nvidia to run AI and Nemotron models in secure government and critical-infrastructure environments, boosting its sovereign AI growth narrative. Palantir Launches Engine for Deploying NVIDIA Nemotron Open Models in Sovereign Environments

Palantir announced a strategic partnership with Nvidia to run AI and Nemotron models in secure government and critical-infrastructure environments, boosting its sovereign AI growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Japan could use Palantir’s Maven Smart System added another potential international government-use case for its AI software. Japan considers using Palantir's Maven Smart System

Reports that Japan could use Palantir’s Maven Smart System added another potential international government-use case for its AI software. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted that Palantir’s recent selloff may have made the stock more attractive, while buying from Ark Invest and upbeat analyst commentary provided extra support. Cathie Wood Is Backing the Truck Up on Palantir Stock. Is She Finally Right?

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $190,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,757,108.80. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $115.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.42 and a 200-day moving average of $149.76.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Benchmark lowered shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, President Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.46.

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Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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