Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Purchases 26,909 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,821 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 26,909 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ owned 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $94,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock's 50-day moving average is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average is $104.95. The firm has a market cap of $171.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney is expanding fan engagement ahead of its D23 event, with concerts, panels, and new activations planned for this summer, which could support interest in the brand and parks business. Article Title

Disney is expanding fan engagement ahead of its D23 event, with concerts, panels, and new activations planned for this summer, which could support interest in the brand and parks business. Positive Sentiment: Delta Airlines joined Disney World’s airport luggage transfer service, a small but consumer-friendly perk that may improve the guest experience and reinforce the value of Disney’s parks offering. Article Title

Delta Airlines joined Disney World’s airport luggage transfer service, a small but consumer-friendly perk that may improve the guest experience and reinforce the value of Disney’s parks offering. Neutral Sentiment: Disney’s streaming division is back in the spotlight after the company agreed to a $50 million settlement tied to streaming services; the payout is manageable for a company Disney’s size, but it adds to ongoing scrutiny around the segment. Article Title

Disney’s streaming division is back in the spotlight after the company agreed to a $50 million settlement tied to streaming services; the payout is manageable for a company Disney’s size, but it adds to ongoing scrutiny around the segment. Neutral Sentiment: Comcast’s decision to split NBCUniversal and Sky has renewed talk about competitive pressure in streaming and media, but the impact on Disney is indirect and mostly strategic rather than immediate. Article Title

Comcast’s decision to split NBCUniversal and Sky has renewed talk about competitive pressure in streaming and media, but the impact on Disney is indirect and mostly strategic rather than immediate. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage highlighting Disney’s $50 million streaming settlement could weigh on sentiment by reminding investors of regulatory and legal costs in the streaming business. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.71.

View Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here