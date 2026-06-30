Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,673 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Intuit were worth $43,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intuit Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of INTU opened at $266.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The stock's 50 day moving average is $336.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore decreased their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank set a $575.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and set a $275.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $633.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $498.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

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