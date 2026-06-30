Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Reduces Stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ reduced its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,902 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 127,737 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $34,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,134,311,000. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $848,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,804 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,755,276 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,345,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,945 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,346,977 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $211,533,000 after buying an additional 2,176,568 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,696. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.7%

ORLY opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average of $92.45. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.76 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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