Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Sells 17,814 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 17,814 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.6% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $109,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.6% in the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.9% during the first quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Three Magnolias Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the first quarter. Three Magnolias Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 71.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $445.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $539.49 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $450.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.50 and a 12-month high of $562.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.69 billion, a PE ratio of 176.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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