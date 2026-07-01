Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Get REGN alerts: Sign Up

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $623.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $521.00 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The company's fifty day moving average is $658.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $727.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $855.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $792.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here