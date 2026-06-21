Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,818 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.9% of Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total transaction of $326,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $480,180. This trade represents a 40.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar was highlighted by Zacks as one of five non-tech “wide moat” stocks to own for a stable second half of 2026, reinforcing the view that CAT has durable competitive advantages and can be a defensive portfolio holding. Article Title

Caterpillar was highlighted by Zacks as one of five non-tech “wide moat” stocks to own for a stable second half of 2026, reinforcing the view that CAT has durable competitive advantages and can be a defensive portfolio holding. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles noted that CAT was one of the day’s top industrial stocks to watch and an outperforming Dow name, which can attract momentum buyers and support the shares. Article Title

Multiple articles noted that CAT was one of the day’s top industrial stocks to watch and an outperforming Dow name, which can attract momentum buyers and support the shares. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage emphasized Caterpillar’s strong earnings-based run, with the stock rising sharply on heavier-than-average volume after investors reacted favorably to its latest results and bullish price action. Article Title

Recent coverage emphasized Caterpillar’s strong earnings-based run, with the stock rising sharply on heavier-than-average volume after investors reacted favorably to its latest results and bullish price action. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary said CAT remains a “Moderate Buy,” which supports sentiment but does not by itself add a new catalyst. Article Title

Analyst commentary said CAT remains a “Moderate Buy,” which supports sentiment but does not by itself add a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One Zacks note warned that earnings estimate revisions may not support continued near-term gains, suggesting the stock could face some consolidation after its recent surge. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 target price on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $935.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2%

CAT opened at $987.79 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $875.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $740.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $454.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.73 and a 12 month high of $994.49.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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