Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 13,056 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,633 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 13,056 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $277.96 on Tuesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.49 and a 1 year high of $302.00. The stock has a market cap of $347.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.50 and a 200 day moving average of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $292.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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