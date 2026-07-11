Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS Shares Bought by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,748,681 shares of the casino operator's stock after acquiring an additional 343,203 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands comprises approximately 6.6% of ARGA Investment Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.57% of Las Vegas Sands worth $201,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 557 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company's stock.

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Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $70.45. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 13.41%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Las Vegas Sands's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Research Partners lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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