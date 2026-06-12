Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201,876 shares of the casino operator's stock after selling 94,667 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned 0.18% of Las Vegas Sands worth $78,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,446 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 411.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,208 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 35,566 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2,655.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 878,022 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $57,150,000 after purchasing an additional 846,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 148,196 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 79,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Patrick Dumont sold 60,165 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $3,294,033.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 511,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,028,824.50. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $70.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 13.41%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Las Vegas Sands's payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

Further Reading

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