Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Shares Acquired by Tensor Edge Capital LLC

Tensor Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,550 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,550 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor makes up approximately 2.5% of Tensor Edge Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tensor Edge Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $14,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,381 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,683,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $416,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,578,674.56. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,039 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $291,352.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 73,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,505,129.91. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,045,078 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $130.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $136.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.75. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $157.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.Lattice Semiconductor's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

Further Reading

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