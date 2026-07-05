Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC Has $42.53 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,591 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.1% of Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $42,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $308.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.50 and a 1 year high of $317.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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