Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. Invests $4.59 Million in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,520 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $4,585,000. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up approximately 3.7% of Laurus Global Equity Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,563 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Loop Capital set a $206.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $177.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $165.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,223 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,764.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 190,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,132,604. The trade was a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,579 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $1,720,261.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,151,117.72. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,422 shares of company stock valued at $400,801 and have sold 17,796 shares valued at $3,555,415. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.51. 77,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,311. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 3.62%.C.H. Robinson Worldwide's revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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