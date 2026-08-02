Lavelle Capital LP Buys New Shares in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Lavelle Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. BILL accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lavelle Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of BILL by 972.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 712 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company's stock.

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BILL Stock Down 0.3%

BILL opened at $45.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4,518.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. BILL had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.01%.The firm had revenue of $406.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.610-2.640 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. Analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BILL and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.95.

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BILL Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

Further Reading

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