Lavelle Capital LP Purchases Shares of 22,290 JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Lavelle Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in JFrog by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on JFrog from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.86.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $10,300,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,224,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,776,315.52. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $7,873,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,658,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $394,086,765.60. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 963,649 shares of company stock worth $77,654,577. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $79.79 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $99.22. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.55 and a beta of 1.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The firm had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Further Reading

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