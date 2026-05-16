Lawood & Co. Acquires Shares of 10,131 American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Lawood & Co. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 252,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,139,000 after acquiring an additional 153,100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 600.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381,169 shares of the company's stock worth $43,953,000 after acquiring an additional 326,789 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 73,414 shares of the company's stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Electric Power Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $125.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.72 and a 12 month high of $139.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. American Electric Power's payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $542,320.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Seaport Research Partners raised American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.57.

View Our Latest Report on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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