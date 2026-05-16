Lawood & Co. Buys Shares of 48,359 Corning Incorporated $GLW

Lawood & Co. bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,359 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000. Corning comprises approximately 4.0% of Lawood & Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,796 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 10.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $177.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $192.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.95, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corning's payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,273,301.10. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares in the company, valued at $116,618,391.45. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,774 shares of company stock worth $28,148,435. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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