Lawood & Co. Invests $1.60 Million in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Lawood & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. CocaCola accounts for about 1.5% of Lawood & Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 18,371 shares of the company's stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 25,637 shares of the company's stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Richard Young Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,220,868 shares of the company's stock worth $155,261,000 after purchasing an additional 147,094 shares during the period. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company's stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CocaCola

Insider Activity

In other CocaCola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $7,996,723.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 410,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,016,431. The trade was a 19.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 755,101 shares of company stock worth $59,988,566 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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