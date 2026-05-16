Lawood & Co. Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Lawood & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,615 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.1% of Lawood & Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. EWA LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $204.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total value of $10,941,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,466.70. This trade represents a 87.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,920,217.10. This trade represents a 89.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 803,570 shares of company stock valued at $151,969,798. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron agreed to sell its Singapore refining stake and other Asia-Pacific downstream assets to ENEOS for roughly $2.17 billion, reinforcing its strategy to streamline the portfolio and potentially improve returns. Reuters article on ENEOS buying Chevron assets

Chevron agreed to sell its Singapore refining stake and other Asia-Pacific downstream assets to ENEOS for roughly $2.17 billion, reinforcing its strategy to streamline the portfolio and potentially improve returns. Positive Sentiment: Another report framed Chevron’s recent earnings as less weak than the headline numbers suggested, noting that the company’s share price did not fall sharply after the results, which may indicate investors are focusing on underlying cash generation and strategic actions rather than the revenue miss. Yahoo Finance article on Chevron earnings

Another report framed Chevron’s recent earnings as less weak than the headline numbers suggested, noting that the company’s share price did not fall sharply after the results, which may indicate investors are focusing on underlying cash generation and strategic actions rather than the revenue miss. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary this week also compared Chevron with TotalEnergies and discussed broader oil-sector themes, but those pieces were more about sector positioning than a direct new fundamental change for Chevron. Motley Fool comparison article

Market commentary this week also compared Chevron with TotalEnergies and discussed broader oil-sector themes, but those pieces were more about sector positioning than a direct new fundamental change for Chevron. Negative Sentiment: Chevron’s latest quarter was mixed, with earnings per share beating estimates but revenue coming in below expectations, which could temper enthusiasm if investors refocus on operating performance rather than asset sales. Chevron stock background

Chevron Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $190.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.14 and a 200-day moving average of $173.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $380.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.51. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $133.77 and a 1-year high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.40%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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