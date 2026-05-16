Lawood & Co. Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Lawood & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.1% of Lawood & Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company's stock worth $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,278,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,216,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Greenberg Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $954,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $913,484,000 after buying an additional 151,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $226.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.79. The firm has a market cap of $545.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings cut Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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