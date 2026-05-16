Lawood & Co. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Lawood & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,227 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,219,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,706 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,904,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,128,357,000 after buying an additional 1,220,207 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $102.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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