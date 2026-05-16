Lawood & Co. Purchases Shares of 5,233 Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Lawood & Co. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,233 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,998,000. Caterpillar comprises 2.8% of Lawood & Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $923.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total transaction of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,471,789.82. The trade was a 37.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 103,287 shares of company stock worth $93,259,774 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $888.90 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.24 and a 12 month high of $931.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company's fifty day moving average price is $775.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $680.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here