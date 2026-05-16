Lawood & Co. Takes $1.18 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Lawood & Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lawood & Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company's stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Sound Portfolio Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 588,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,274,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 582,167 shares of the company's stock worth $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,083.90. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $141.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $170.99. The stock has a market cap of $329.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $146.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.21.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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