Lawood & Co. Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Lawood & Co. bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000. AbbVie comprises about 2.7% of Lawood & Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $210.54 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $210.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.10. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.25 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.89%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of Skyrizi and Rinvoq , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Article: How Important Are Skyrizi and Rinvoq to AbbVie's Q1 Results?

AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of and , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Article: AbbVie analyst estimate update

Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted AbbVie as a potentially better growth story than AstraZeneca because of its valuation, dividend profile, and pipeline strength. Article: Which Pharma Giant Offers Better Growth: AstraZeneca or AbbVie?

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AbbVie from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

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AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

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