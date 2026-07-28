Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 210,469 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,191 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 210,469 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $62,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,473,272,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8,718.3% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 51,952,421 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $400,190,000 after acquiring an additional 51,363,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,289,151 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,256,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,407 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,320,905 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,876,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,836,782 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,609,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $114.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $451.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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