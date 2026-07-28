Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 28,214 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,656 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after purchasing an additional 28,214 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of NXP Semiconductors worth $72,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,612,546 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $2,954,739,000 after buying an additional 293,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,043,159 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,407,382,000 after buying an additional 55,098 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,849,741 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,703,865,000 after buying an additional 121,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,574,672 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,210,038,000 after acquiring an additional 818,985 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,463,756 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,180,572,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total transaction of $552,661.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,153,118.79. The trade was a 32.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. This represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NXPI opened at $267.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.24. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $183.00 and a 52-week high of $339.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.79. The business's fifty day moving average is $295.40 and its 200-day moving average is $252.71.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.NXP Semiconductors's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $299.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $307.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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