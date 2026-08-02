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Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,018 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Howmet Aerospace logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lazard Asset Management more than doubled its Howmet Aerospace stake in the first quarter, purchasing 7,018 additional shares for a total holding of 13,569 shares valued at approximately $3.13 million. Institutional investors collectively own 90.46% of HWM.
  • Wall Street remains bullish, with 17 analysts rating the stock “Buy” and four assigning “Hold” ratings. Howmet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.53.
  • Howmet exceeded quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, reporting $1.22 in EPS and $2.31 billion in revenue, while year-over-year revenue rose 19.1%. The company also raised its quarterly dividend from $0.12 to $0.14 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 107.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,569 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,365,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,765,280,000 after acquiring an additional 400,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,632,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,409,936,000 after buying an additional 3,531,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,307,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,316,277,000 after buying an additional 221,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,793,698,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,533,106 shares of the company's stock worth $1,134,398,000 after buying an additional 39,873 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $303.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $282.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.45 and a 52-week high of $295.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.65.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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