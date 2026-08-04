Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,095 Matson, Inc. $MATX

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,095 shares of the shipping company's stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Matson by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,346 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,511 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,629 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $13,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 11.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 24,459 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Matson Price Performance

Matson stock opened at $207.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $230.74.

Matson (NYSE:MATX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $969.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $893.91 million. Matson had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Matson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Matson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Key Matson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Matson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and revenue beat expectations: Matson reported second-quarter EPS of $4.27, up from $2.92 a year earlier and above the roughly $3.74–$3.79 analyst consensus. Revenue rose 16.7% year over year to $969.4 million, exceeding the $902.4 million estimate. Matson Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Matson reported second-quarter EPS of $4.27, up from $2.92 a year earlier and above the roughly $3.74–$3.79 analyst consensus. Revenue rose 16.7% year over year to $969.4 million, exceeding the $902.4 million estimate. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved substantially: Net income increased 36.6% to $129.4 million, operating income climbed 40.6% to $158.9 million, and EBITDA rose to $211.0 million from $163.6 million. The results indicate stronger operating performance and margin expansion. Matson Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Outlook

Net income increased 36.6% to $129.4 million, operating income climbed 40.6% to $158.9 million, and EBITDA rose to $211.0 million from $163.6 million. The results indicate stronger operating performance and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Raised full-year outlook and returned capital: Management increased its full-year outlook and repurchased approximately 300,000 shares during the quarter, supporting the potential for stronger earnings and per-share results. Matson Raises Full Year Outlook

Management increased its full-year outlook and repurchased approximately 300,000 shares during the quarter, supporting the potential for stronger earnings and per-share results. Positive Sentiment: Solid cash generation: Operating cash flow reached $137.6 million, while cash and equivalents more than doubled from a year earlier to $119.3 million, providing financial flexibility despite higher capital spending. Matson Q2 2026 Earnings and Profitability

Operating cash flow reached $137.6 million, while cash and equivalents more than doubled from a year earlier to $119.3 million, providing financial flexibility despite higher capital spending. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed ownership signals: Recent institutional activity included both significant additions and reductions, suggesting differing views among large investors.

Recent institutional activity included both significant additions and reductions, suggesting differing views among large investors. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may temper sentiment: Reported insider activity over the past six months consisted of sales and no purchases, including sales by senior executives. This may raise valuation or profit-taking concerns, although it does not offset the strong quarterly fundamentals.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MATX. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Matson to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MATX

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $527,884.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,625.68. This represents a 15.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 3,305 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $595,362.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,611.92. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,268. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc NYSE: MATX is a U.S.-based provider of ocean transportation and supply chain logistics services with a focus on Pacific trade lanes. The company operates a fleet of container ships that regularly service Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia and other Pacific islands, as well as mainland U.S. ports. Matson's ocean transportation segment offers scheduled liner services, expedited shipping options and specialized project cargo handling for industries ranging from retail to heavy machinery.

In addition to its core liner operations, Matson offers ocean transportation services between Asia and the U.S.

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